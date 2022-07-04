WATCH: Barmy Army taunt Virat Kohli with 'Cheerio' chant after former captain's dismissal on Day 3 of 5th Test

There was a lot of drama and action during Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test between India and England. Resuming the day at 83-5, trailing India's 416 by 333 runs, England were on the back foot. With India well and truly on top in the series decider, former skipper Virat Kohli sledged Jonny Bairstow at the start of the day, which made heads turn, when the latter said something to him between overs.

Despite Bairstow slamming his third ton, in successive Tests, India ended up with a healthy 132-run lead. The onus fell on Kohli, who came out to bat in India's second essay at 43-2. The Barmy Army, England cricket's fans, were all set to settle scores with King Kohli and taunted him with 'Cheerio' chants after the right-hander fell for a 40-ball 20.

ALSO READ | 'To score big, you need...': Ex-Pakistan captain opens up on Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 3 of 5th Test

Being outfoxed by Stokes' delivery, which bounced a bit more than usual and got a thick edge off Kohli's willow, the former Indian captain made his walk back to the pavillion. His dismissal pumped up the Barmy Army as they mocked Kohli. Here's the video of Barmy Army's taunt at Kohli:

ALSO READ | 'MS Dhoni, the wicketkeeper, is an institution' - R Sridhar explains ex-captain's prowess behind stumps

Kohli's run with the bat in the fifth and final rescheduled Test ended with scores of 11 and 20. He was looking good in both innings before failing to convert his starts. At present, Jasprit Bumrah-led India have setup a daunting 378-run target for the hosts after being dismissed for 245 in their second essay.

India lead the series 2-1 and favourites to win their first-ever Test series on English soil since 2007.