'MS Dhoni, the wicketkeeper, is an institution' - R Sridhar explains ex-captain's prowess behind stumps

MS Dhoni remains a huge name in world cricket. The legendary cricketer retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, he remains a darling of the nation for his stupendous contribution towards Indian cricket courtesy of his batting, finishing and wicketkeeping skills along with leading India to all three major ICC titles as captain.

While Dhoni ended with a mammoth 17,266 international tons with 16 hundreds overall, his wicketkeeping records were also exceptional. The former Indian captain ended with 829 dismissals -- 634 catches and 195 stumpings overall. He is the third-most successful keeper in terms of total dismissals and has accounted for most stumpings in white-ball formats. Dhoni's presence of mind, wise mind and being aware of the angles made him a force to reckon with as a keeper. His guidance and clever moves from behind the stumps often benefitted India.

Recently, India's former fielding coach R Sridhar opened up on Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps and explained the science behind his prowess as a keeper.

"MS Dhoni, the wicketkeeper, is an institution in himself. Dhoni, the wicketkeeper, is a different book to write. None of his skills were developed overnight. It was not in his repertoire when he started or when India won the 2011 World Cup. It is something that has grown as his awareness of the game has gone better," Sridhar told Sony Sports.

"You didn't see him doing these things, probably in 2016 (correct me if I am wrong). His awareness of the game has grown so much. And those stumpings that you see, which he does, I would warn young wicketkeepers to not try that at home or in practice because he has done it after collecting millions of deliveries behind the stumps. Even if you break it down in slow motion, while his hands are coming forward towards the stumps, his wrists will be going back, giving a cushion to the balls," Sridhar added.

Even in the IPL, Dhoni has most dismissals (170) and will once again gear up to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 edition. Under him, CSK finished at the ninth spot in the IPL 15 season, missing out on the playoffs for only the second time (out of 13 seasons) in their rich history in the cash-rich league.