England tour of India 2024: Ben Stokes & Co. may get absolutely destroyed in India, feels Michael Vaughan

England are set to tour India for a five-match Test series, starting next month. Ahead of the tour, the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 16-man squad on Monday (Dec 11). The Ben Stokes-led visitors will be challenged by the Indian spinners and it will be interesting to see how their aggressive batters respond to the challenge. Thus, former England captain Michael Vaughan opened up on the riveting Test series on cards and made a bold prediction.

Vaughan stated that he expects England to not back off from their aggressive approach, famously known as 'Bazball', however, cautioned them that it could all come down crumbling against the spin trio of R Ashiwn, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Speaking on Fox Cricket, Vaughan stated, "Ultimately, the hardest place to play in the world is India and if you actually go back to the Ashes when Nathan Lyon was fit and bowling nicely, Australia were 2-0 up in the series. Now that's just one spinner, if you look at that five-for he got at Edgbaston and the field was spread and England got out to him by playing ridiculous shots at times."

He further opined, "If you add in Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel on spinning wickets in India, they may get blown away, they may get absolutely destroyed. They will go out and play exactly the same way, we've already spoken about the impact they are going to try and achieve in India with the way they play." He added, "It will be great watching, but you will have to fancy three quality spinners might do a job on England when one quality spinner in Nathan Lyon did the job in English conditions. It's going to be very tough for them to win in India."

England Test squad for India tour

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson , Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook , Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root