SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I: Will weather interrupt second and penultimate tie in Gqeberha? All you need to know

After a complete washout in the three-match T20I series opener on Sunday (Dec 10), India and South Africa lock horns in the second and penultimate tie on Tuesday (Dec 12), at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Both teams will be desperate to get a game after a dull start to the short series. For India, they have only a handful of games left heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, and, hence, they will be eager to be on the ground and play a full game.

WEATHER PREDICTION FOR 2nd T20I

With all eyes on the weather for the second and penultimate tie, it is set to be fair as reported by Cricbuzz. Thus, it is good news for the fans and both camps as a full game is on the cards. Talking about the playing conditions, a match of middling totals is expected with some assistance for the pacers.

It will be interesting to see how the playing XI appears for both sides. With Lungi Ngidi out of action due to a sprained ankle, the Proteas have a lot of inexperience in their overall bowling line-up with Kagiso Rabada rested and Anrich Nortje still injured. Meanwhile, the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen are also rested, which will test the batting unit as well.

For India, they will continue to rely on their youngsters who impressed in the five home T20Is versus Australia. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side and the focus will be on Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj as the trio mark their international return after the ODI World Cup 2023 final loss at home. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi will once again get a chance to make a strong statement with an eye on the T20 WC squad.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

India