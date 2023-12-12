Fair decision: Chris Woakes reacts after being out of England squad for India Tests
England all-rounder Chris Woakes reacted to his omission from the Ben Stokes-led English squad for the upcoming five Tests versus India, in India, early next year.
Chris Woakes was omitted from England's 16-man squad for the upcoming five Tests versus India, which commences early next month. The England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squad on Monday (Dec 11) which includes three uncapped players. While England have focused on strengthening their spin arsenal, the pace department comprises experienced campaigners such as James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood but Woakes didn't find a place. It is surprising because Woakes ended as the Player-of-the-Series, for 19 wickets and 79 runs, in Ashes 2023.
However, Woakes couldn't find a spot. The 34-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder opened up on his omission while speaking on Sky Sports. "It's mixed emotions. You're always desperate to be in it, but at the same time, at my age, with my away record - particularly in the subcontinent - I feel like it's a fair decision. We had conversations about where my best cricket is likely to be played moving forward and, naturally in Test cricket, it looks likely to be at home," stated Woakes.
Notably, Woakes has scored 249 runs in 16 matches while accounting for 21 wickets across all formats in India. The experienced campaigner has been handy across formats, especially in Tests. In the home Ashes, early this year, he became a part of the playing XI from the third Test and ended as the Player-of-the-Series, also winning the Player-of-the-Match in England's 49-run win in the fifth and final Test that led to the series ending in a 2-2 draw.
England squad for India tour 2024
Ben Stokes (captain)
Rehan Ahmed
James Anderson
Gus Atkinson
Jonny Bairstow
Shoaib Bashir
Harry Brook
Zak Crawley
Ben Duckett
Ben Foakes
Tom Hartley
Jack Leach
Ollie Pope
Ollie Robinson
Joe Root
Mark Wood
India vs England Tests in 2024
1st Test: India vs England, Jan 25-29, Hyderabad
2nd Test: India vs England, Feb 2-6, Vizag
3rd Test: India vs England, Feb 15-19, Rajkot
4th Test: India vs England, Feb 23-27, Ranchi
5th Test: India vs England, Mar 7-11, Dharamsala
The last time England toured India for a Test series was in early 2021 when they lost 1-3 (four Tests). It will be interesting to see how they respond to the subcontinental challenges this time around.