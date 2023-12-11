England tour of India: Three uncapped players included as ECB announces 16-man squad for five Tests

England are set to tour India early next year for five Tests. On Monday (Dec 11), the England Cricket Board (ECB) annonunced a 16-member England squad featuring three uncapped players. Surrey speedster Gus Atkinson and off-spinners Tom Hartley (Lancashire) and Shoaib Bashir (Somerset) are part of the squad with England focusing on their spin department in their subcontinental tour. Meanwhile, it also sees the return of Rehan Ahmed who made his debut in the format during England's tour of Pakistan last December.