England tour of India: Three uncapped players included as ECB announces 16-man squad for five Tests
England tour of India 2024: Three uncapped players have been included as the ECB announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming five Tests versus Rohit Sharma-led India.
England are set to tour India early next year for five Tests. On Monday (Dec 11), the England Cricket Board (ECB) annonunced a 16-member England squad featuring three uncapped players. Surrey speedster Gus Atkinson and off-spinners Tom Hartley (Lancashire) and Shoaib Bashir (Somerset) are part of the squad with England focusing on their spin department in their subcontinental tour. Meanwhile, it also sees the return of Rehan Ahmed who made his debut in the format during England's tour of Pakistan last December.
England Men’s squad for tour of India
Ben Stokes (captain)
Rehan Ahmed
James Anderson
Gus Atkinson
Jonny Bairstow
Shoaib Bashir
Harry Brook
Zak Crawley
Ben Duckett
Ben Foakes
Tom Hartley
Jack Leach
Ollie Pope
Ollie Robinson
Joe Root
Mark Wood
India vs England Tests in 2024
1st Test: India vs England, Jan 25-29, Hyderabad
2nd Test: India vs England, Feb 2-6, Vizag
3rd Test: India vs England, Feb 15-19, Rajkot
4th Test: India vs England, Feb 23-27, Ranchi
5th Test: India vs England, Mar 7-11, Dharamsala