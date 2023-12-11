Aus vs Pak: Former captain Steve Smith opens up on retirement speculation ahead of Perth Test

Ahead of Australia's home summer, which kicks off with a three-match Test series versus Pakistan starting on Dec 14, there have been some speculations regarding Steve Smith's retirement. Smith has rubbished all such claims and stated that he remains focused on achieving more glory for Australia. Smith was part of the Pat Cummins-led Australia team that won the ODI World Cup 2023 edition in India.

Speaking ahead of the Test series against Pakistan, in Perth, Smith told Foxsports.com.au, "I really just don’t like to look too far ahead. And, you know, I take it series by series, game by game, and just enjoy myself in the moment. We’ll sort all that stuff out and whatever legacy, whatever that looks like, that is not something for me to bother about. I’m not fussed (about that). Other people can talk about that kind of thing. I just go about my business day by day and just enjoy it.”

Smith further opined, "I like to go about my business and, particularly if any young players are coming through, I want to try and help them where I can. My door is always open if any of the young batters want to talk about anything and have a conversation." He added, "I’m there to help them learn from, I guess, my experiences as well. And then supporting the captain as well. That’s my job as vice-captain, to help him wherever I can. It’s been fun. I’m enjoying it."

Smith will eye over 10,000 runs in Tests and also look to shine for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 edition, in West Indies and USA in June. The right-hander -- who has 9,320 runs in Tests along with 32 centuries at an average of 58.61 -- has won it all for the national side (barring the Champions Trophy) and with ICC events scheduled every year till 2031, the former Aussie captain will look to add more titles to his illustrious trophy cabinet before hanging up his boots. For now, he is all geared up for the three Tests versus Pakistan, with the series opener starting on Dec 14.

Australia squad for 1st Test vs Pakistan