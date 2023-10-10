Eden Hazard retires at 32 from professional football after failing to land new club

In a shock announcement, Belgian football star Eden Hazard on Tuesday (Oct 10) announced his retirement from professional football, aged 32. Hazard, a former Chelsea winger had been released by Spanish giants Real Madrid at the end of last season and had been a free agent ever since.

His retirement brings curtains on a career that had all the makings of an all-timer but could not materialise due to injuries and an ill-fitting move to the Los Blancos.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer," said Hazard in an emotional post.

"During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all," he added.

The talented winger expressed gratitude towards his former clubs and added: "I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection."

"A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad."

As a Real Madrid player, Hazard only mustered seven goals and 12 assists in 76 appearances after making a $107 million move from Chelsea in June 2019.



Despite sedentary performances, Hazard managed to win the Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

However, for Chelsea, where Hazard moved for a modest $39 million fee in 2012, he went on to win the Premier League twice while scoring 110 goals across 352 appearances including the winner in the 2019 Europa League final against Arsenal in his final appearance for the club.

Hazard's retirement from international football

Notably, Hazard had called it quits at the international level following the national side's dismal run at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

At the time, Hazard shared the news on his official Instagram handle by saying “a page turns today".

Hazard was part of Belgium's golden generation which made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, in Russia but could not win the coveted trophy. The Qatar World Cup was an opportunity to go another step forward but Hazard's indifferent form meant that Belgium looked a pale shadow of its former self.

(With inputs from agencies)