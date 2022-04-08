'Drunk MI player dangled me off a 15th floor balcony': Yuzvendra Chahal shares shocking experience

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a part of a number of franchises during his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The spinner started his stint with Mumbai Indians before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore where he found stardom under Virat Kohli. After seven years with the franchise, he parted ways ahead of the 2022 season and was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on their social media handles, Chahal was seen having a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair. The trio were talking about their journeys and Chahal shared a shocking episode that he faced during his time with Mumbai Indians.

“I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So, there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony,” Chahal said in the video.

Chahal explained that this incident is not known to many people and once the situation was controlled by the people present, it was never reported by the franchise.

“And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down,” he concluded.