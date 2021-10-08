'Don't know what he's thinking...' - Salman Butt slams MS Dhoni for batting ahead of Ravindra Jadeja for CSK

MS Dhoni has been in poor form throughout the ongoing IPL 2021 edition. While his bat remained silent during the first leg in India early this year, he was expected to deliver in the second and final leg in the UAE. However, nothing of that sort as happened as the 40-year-old has struggled to keep the runs coming from his willow.

The 40-year-old has amassed only 96 runs, in 101 balls, at an average of 13.71 and strike-rate of 95.04. Nonetheless, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain surprised one and all as he came out to bat in front of in-form Ravindra Jadeja in the Yellow Army's previous two games -- versus Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- when the three-time champions had lost wickets in quick succession with plenty of overs to play.

Dhoni returned with scores of 18 (27) and 12 (15) in CSK's last two encounters and, hence, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has slammed the CSK captain. "Why is MS Dhoni coming before Ravindra Jadeja, who is batting so well? Bravo, Jadeja both are hitting so well. Dhoni will be [a] mentor, will not play for India, so it doesn't make any sense of him coming before Jadeja. You are now into the playoffs, why don't you give him more practice. It's beyond comprehension, I don't know what he is thinking and why he is doing this," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Dhoni, however, has led from the front as a skipper and keeper for the Yellow Army to take them to the playoffs in IPL 14. Nonetheless, CSK have now lost three back-to-back games heading into the playoffs and will have to be on their toes from hereon in order to win their fourth IPL title.