'Whether I'll be playing for CSK....' - MS Dhoni hints at calling it quits from IPL after 2021 season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain dropped another bomb regarding his IPL future during the toss in match 53 of the ongoing 2021 edition, where the three-time champions Yellow Army have locked horns with KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Speaking at the coin toss, Dhoni was qouted as saying, "You'll see me in yellow next season but whether I'll be playing for CSK you never know. There are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming, we don't know what the retention rules are and so on." Thus, the 40-year-old former Indian captain has confirmed that while he will be seen in the Chennai dugout next edition, he isn't sure in what capacity at the moment.

On Tuesday (October 5), Dhoni had spoken about his IPL future and told fans while interacting with them during the 75th year celebrations of India Cements, "When it comes to farewell, you can still come and se play me for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to see Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet fans there."

For the unversed, IPL 2022 edition will see two new teams join the eight franchises as the tournament will expand further in order to enable many players, from across the globe, to feature in the cash-rich league. Ahead of the season, a mega auction is likely to be held in December 2021. As pointed out by Dhoni himself, there are still some uncertainties regarding the retention policy ( on how many players every team will be allowed to retain or use the 'right to match' card) prior to the auction.

The picture is expected to get much clear as the auction nears and by then, Dhoni will also be sure of his exact role with the CSK franchise -- whether to continue as a player-cum-captain or take up a new responsibility within the team management.

At present, Dhoni-led CSK are confirmed to feature in the playoffs. The Yellow Army will be eager to finish in the top-two to have an extra chance to reach the final and claim their fourth IPL title overall.