'He needs to...' - Gautam Gambhir opines on MS Dhoni's struggles, has a word of advice for CSK skipper

MS Dhoni has been in terrible form in the IPL 2021 edition. While the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper continues to read the game brilliantly and has led the side to the playoffs, the 40-year-old hasn't lived upto expectations with the bat. The superstar cricketer has amassed just 84 runs, at an average of 14 and strike-rate of 97.67.

Though his ardent fans can rightly point out that Dhoni has faced just 86 deliveries in IPL 2021, the CSK captain hasn't looked comfortable or anywhere near his best in terms of finding his rhythm and striking the ball with ease. Ahead of CSK's last league stage encounter, versus Punjab Kings (PBKS), and their playoffs journey, former Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir opined on Dhoni's struggles and shared a word of advice for him.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings?

"He needs to bat to be a threat. He doesn't bat enough balls in the game, so he needs to bat first," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

Windies legend Ian Bishop also agreed with Gambhir in the same discussion and opined, "Yeah, Dhoni doesn't seem to be firing so there are other guys, certainly Ravindra Jadeja, that I would like to see get more batting opportunities. I think we've seen that over the course of this season, Dhoni doesn't seem like he'll recapture his form."

ALSO READ | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match?

Dhoni came out to bat at No. 6 in CSK's previous game versus the Delhi Capitals (DC), in Dubai on Monday (October 4), and returned for an uninspiring 27-ball 18, with not even a single boundary. His below-par knock, at a strike-rate of 66.67, didn't help Chennai as they piled up a modest 136-5, riding on Ambati Rayudu's 55 not out. In response, DC chased down the total in the last over with 3 wickets in hand.

The Dhoni loyalists will, however, hope that the veteran batsman gets some time in the middle in the PBKS clash and regains his timing and power-hitting abilities before the three-time champions CSK head to the playoffs.