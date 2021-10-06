IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings?

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with each other in match 53 of the IPL 2021 edition, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday afternoon (October 6). This will be both sides' last game in the league stage.

While the Yellow Army have already qualified for the playoffs, they aren't sure of a top-two finish and will like to beat Punjab with ease to bolster their chances of playing the Qualifier 1, in order to get an extra game for reaching the final. On the other hand, PBKS aren't mathematically out of contention from the playoffs race but have a near-impossible task to make it to the last four.

Rahul & Co. need to beat CSK by a big margin and hope for several other results to fall in their favour to progress ahead.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings begins at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.