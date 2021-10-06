EXPLAINED: As MI crush RR, here's how Mumbai or KKR can grab the 4th spot in IPL 2021 playoffs

On Tuesday (October 5), the defending champions and five-time winners Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 8 wickets, and 70 balls to spare, to keep their IPL 2021 playoffs hopes alive. With Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) already occupying three out of the four playoffs spot, the race is now between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and MI to book the remaining slot.

While RR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are still mathematically in contention to seal the fourth spot, there chances are negligible. Here's an explainer on how MI or KKR can seal the fourth spot:

Eoin Morgan-led KKR: The two-time winners have revamped in style in the UAE leg and now have 6 wins in 13 games, with an impressive net-run rate of +0.294. The biggest plus for KKR is that they still have fate in their own hands and the equation is pretty simple for them; one the last game and qualify. However, they will like to demolish RR to further bolster their chances and give no room to MI on account of net run-rate. On the other hand, a defeat can make things tough for Kolkata as Mumbai could topple them by winning their final game of the league campaign; i.e. versus already-eliminated and bottom-lying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

What is interesting to note that even if KKR lose to RR, they can still make the playoffs if MI are beaten by SRH or in case Mumbai win versus SRH but only by a narrow margin.

Rohit's charged-up MI: With equal wins and loss, just like KKR, MI are now at the 5th spot in the points table. However, they still have an inferior net-run rate of -0.048 as compared to Kolkata. If KKR lose to RR and MI beat SRH, the five-time winners will proceed ahead but they will like to thrash SRH, as they mauled RR on Tuesday evening; to march ahead on the basis of net-run rate.

On the other hand, if KKR emerge on top of RR, MI's hopes would be all but over. Again, Rohit & Co. will remain alive but only mathematically in such a case as they will have to beat SRH in an even more dominant way, like they did versus Rajasthan, to go through. Even if KKR lose to RR, their margin of defeat will be closely monitored by the MI franchise.

For the RR and PBKS fans, their teams are also still alive in the playoffs race but their chances remain very slim. Both sides have one more game in hand, versus KKR and CSK respectively, and will have to beat them by a huge margin and also hope for other results to favour them to grab the fourth spot. As of now, that looks highly unlikely.

IPL 2021 playoffs will commence from October 10 (Sunday) whereas the final will be played on October 15.