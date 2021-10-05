RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Match 52 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6).

The match will present RCB a chance to get to 18 points as the Kane Williamson-led SRH camp has struggled for a win throughout the IPL 14 season. RCB have another game after the SRH tie and, thus, they will hope to end in top-two since MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have now lost two in a row and can end at the third spot. Their several match-winners such as Devdutt Padikkal, Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, etc. make them overwhelming favourites vs SRH.

SRH, meanwhile, have only themselves to blame for such a lackluster performance throughout IPL 14 but they will be desperate to sign off on a high with back-to-back wins, with their last game versus Mumbai Indians (MI). The ardent Hyderabad fans would hope for their younger brigade to take more responsibility in the remaining two games as they look set to make significant changes with the mega auction coming up in few months, before IPL 2022. It will also be tempting to see if David Warner, who was present at the stands during SRH-KKR game, will get a look-in or continues to sit out.

Match prediction for RCB vs SRH clash: Given the form of RCB and SRH's never-ending woes this season, RCB look certain to get to 18 points and strengthen their case for a top-two finish. The venue has offered some pace and help for the batters as a 150-155-plus score is expected in match 52. It will be interesting to see if dew sets in the latter half of the match, as stated by Dhoni during CSK-RR clash recently. If dew is a factor, batting second will be preferred by both sides.