IPL 2021: 5 lowest scores by Virat Kohli-led RCB after flop show vs KKR in Match 31

After Virat Kohli-led RCB had a flop show with the bat vs KKR in match 31 of IPL 2021, here are their 5 lowest scores in tournament-history:

RCB's 49 all-out vs KKR

In IPL 2017, Kohli-led RCB were bundled out for a paltry 49 in pursuit of 132 vs Gautam Gambhir's KKR at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

This remains the lowest-ever team score in IPL history. For the unversed, Kohli & Co. also hold the highest team total record in IPL (263-5), which came during the 2013 edition.

(Photograph:AFP)