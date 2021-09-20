IPL 2021: 5 lowest scores by Virat Kohli-led RCB after flop show vs KKR in Match 31

In IPL 2017, Kohli-led RCB were bundled out for a paltry 49 in pursuit of 132 vs Gautam Gambhir's KKR at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
This remains the lowest-ever team score in IPL history. For the unversed, Kohli & Co. also hold the highest team total record in IPL (263-5), which came during the 2013 edition.
RCB's 70 all-out vs CSK
During the IPL 2019 season opener between RCB and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the three-time runners-up folded for a paltry 70 all-out in 17.1 overs after being asked to bat first at the M. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Eventually, they lost the clash by 7 wickets.
This remains RCB's second-lowest total in IPL history.
RCB's 70 vs RR in IPL 2014
Under Kohli, RCB once again fell like nine pins in their IPL 2014 face-off versus Rajasthan Royals (RR). Being asked to bat first in Abu Dhabi, RCB were dismissed for 70 in 15 overs, courtesy Pravin Tambe's 4-wicket haul. In reply, RR did lose 4 wickets but chased down the score with 7 overs (42 balls) to spare.
RCB's 82 vs KKR in IPL 2008 opener
In the inaugural season's opening clash, KKR's current coach and then opener Brendon McCullum smashed the Rahul Dravid-led RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground to take the league to a flying start. As a result of his scintillating 158 not out, laced with 10 fours and 13 sixes, KKR posted a mammoth 222/3. RCB, in reply, were bundled out for 82 in 15.1 overs to lose the clash by a whopping 140-run margin. This remains the franchise's fourth-lowest total in IPL history.
RCB's flop show vs CSK in IPL 2009
RCB had another flop outing versus the MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army in IPL 2009. In match 5 of the second edition, Dhoni & Co. posted a competitive 179/5 riding on Matthew Hayden's 65. In reply, Kevin Pietersen-led RCB fell like nine pins to fold for 87 in 15.2 overs as none of their batters managed to stay till the end and bail the side out of crisis.