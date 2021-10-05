IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Match 52 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the in-form Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the off-form Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday evening (October 6). The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is two-paced, making it tough for batsmen to play their strokes. For the batters, judging the pace of the ball becomes tricky since some deliveries hold up while others come at the predicted rate. Captains usually have looked to bat first after winning the toss.

The two teams will be facing each other for the second time in the IPL. The earlier face-off was won by RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium by 6 runs.

SRH has been particularly poor this season and they are at the bottom of the table with just two wins in 12 games. The batting department has struggled in the absence of Jonny Bairstow. Veteran India pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul also hasn’t contributed enough with the ball. Jason Holder comparatively has fared well.

On the other hand, RCB will be looking to win this game to bolster their chances of finishing in Top 2.

While SRH would be looking for a win to gain some confidence and end the season on a high note, but they can spoil RCB’s chances of finishing as one of the top-two sides. They have been spectacular this season, winning eight out of 12 games.

RCB's bowling unit has also responded admirably to the team's call, with pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj, George Garton, and Harshal Patel performing well. Yuzvendra Chahal, who has overcome his previous problems with some really good spells this season, will lead the spin team. Their batting, on the other hand, will rely largely on skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between SRH vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.