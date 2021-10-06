CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match?

Match 53 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the three-time champions MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. While the Yellow Army are certain to appear in the playoffs, they will be eager to register a win over the struggling Punjab franchise as they can't afford to enter the last four with three back-to-back defeats.

CSK lost a high-scoring game versus the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Abu Dhabi before the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) exposed their fragile and vulnerable middle-order as the Chennai team lost to Delhi by 3 wickets despite putting up a fight in defence of 137, in Dubai, on Monday (October 4).

On the other hand, PBKS have once again faltered in crunch situations in the ongoing IPL season to see themselves languishing in the bottom-half. For the unversed, PBKS aren't mathematically out of contention for the fourth playoffs spot, however, they need to thump CSK and hope for many other results to fall in their favour. In such an unlikely scenario of further qualification, PBKS are expected to come out all guns blazing versus CSK.

CSK will hope to add two more points and ensure themselves of a top-two finish. While they are also almost certain to end in the top-two, following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (October 6), Dhoni & Co. will still like to demolish their opposition in style.

Match prediction: Run-scoring hasn't been very easy at Dubai. In the CSK vs DC clash, it was a two-paced surface which didn't help the batters but the pacers had something to rely on whereas the spinners also found some assistance and bounce. Hence, the surface will test both the camps as a moderate-scoring encounter looks on cards. However, batting should be easier in the afternoon game. Will CSK finally to get back to winning ways? They surely have the edge going into the contest.