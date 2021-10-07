Graeme Swann, Ajit Agarkar react as CSK skipper MS Dhoni hints at IPL retirement after 2021 season

MS Dhoni dropped a bomb regarding his IPL future when he came for the toss in match 53 of IPL 2021, where the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday afternoon (October 7), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

While many are speculating on Dhoni's IPL future with the veteran CSK skipper being 40 and not looking at his best with the willow, the former Indian captain addressed the question at the toss and said, "Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up."

As a mega auction is likely to take up later this year, ahead of IPL 2022, and two new teams are set to join the cash-rich league, no official confirmation is presented to every franchise regarding how many players a team can retain and about the use of Right To Match (RTM) card. Hence, Dhoni isn't sure in what capacity will he be present in the CSK dugout.

Reacting to his statements at the toss, former England spinner Graeme Swann and ex-Indian all-rounder Ajit Agarkar also shared their views on the matter. Swann told Star Sports, "I actually would. He is more than just a player for CSK. CSK without Dhoni isn't CSK."

On the other hand, Agarkar stated, "I think yeah, he spoke about it before that he clearly wants to play in front of the Chennai fans. Of course, it's a great thing for the IPL as well. he wants to do well as a player too. But it will all depend on the retentions and the Right to Match rules as well. The positive is he still wants to play, that's a good thing for CSK."

At present, Dhoni-led CSK are sure to feature in the playoffs but have lost three back-to-back games heading into the last four. They will hope to play the Qualifier 1 in order to get an extra chance to enter the final and go for their fourth IPL championship.