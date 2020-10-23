'Disorder': Aakash Chopra criticizes Rajasthan batting order in IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals have been struggling in this year's Indian Premier League. Despite a good start, RR witnessed a drastic fall in form and currently are second-last in IPL points table.

Also read: 'It hurts me to say this...' - Scott Styris on Chennai Super Kings' hopes in IPL 2020

Their batting order has seen a decline as the tournament progressed. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has slammed RR’s batting order and said that the decision to open the innings with Ben Stokes and playing an explosive batsman like Jos Buttler at No. 4 makes no sense.

Chopra, on his YouTube channel, said: "Rajasthan Royals have an issue that their batting order is actually a disorder. Their batting order is beyond my understanding at this point of time because Jos Buttler, who is their best player is being sent at No.4 while they are opening with Ben Stokes, whose bat is not firing."

"The extent to which Ben Stokes’ bat has not been firing can be understood by the fact that he has played more than 100 deliveries and he is yet to hit a six. They have signed Ben Stokes and not Aakash Chopra that he is scoring with just the fours and singles."

Star all-rounder has failed to leave an impact on Royals this year. The Englishman has scored 110 runs as an opener for the team. But the strike-rate is concerning for the team.

"Rajasthan Royals had expectations from Ben Stokes but he is not able to deliver there but the entire innings is becoming slow. Because of that Sanju Samson plays a bad shot to get out as the pressure is mounting," he added.

"By the time Steve Smith comes to bat, the match is almost going out of their hands and in such a situation if Jos Buttler gets out, already you have reduced his effectiveness by giving him less overs to bat, then your whole boat sinks."