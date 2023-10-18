CWC '23: Have never seen Ashwin grumpy after being benched - India's bowling coach lauds star spinner

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey hailed R Ashwin ahead of India's upcoming clash versus Bangladesh in match 17 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Thursday (Oct 19) in Pune. Ashwin was drafted into India's final 15-member squad after Axar Patel's injury sidelined him from the mega event. Ashwin was part of India's squad for their last series in the run-up to the World Cup, where they faced Australia in the three ODIs (winning 2-1). The wily off-spinner ended with four wickets in two games and eventually became part of the World Cup squad.

Ashwin played India's tournament opener in the ODI World Cup, where they faced Australia in Chennai. Since then, he has been warming the bench as Shardul Thakur has been preferred over him. Mhambrey opened up on Ashwin not getting a chance due to the team combination and hailed him saying 'he is a great team guy'.

In the pre-match presser, in Pune, Mhambrey said, "It's a really tough one. When you have a world-class bowler (like Ashwin) in your 15, and you are unable to give him a game. It's a tough call and you have to take such calls. I think the conversation has always been team-centric. All the decisions that we have taken, not only before this game but over the last few years are based on the team. We go with the side that's best for the surface, and the best combination."

Mhambrey lauded Ashwin and stated, "And in that sense, he has been a great lad, he understands that. He is a great team guy. I have never seen him grumpy, never seen him complaining anytime for any of the last few years, he has been with us. Having someone like that really helps. And I think credit goes to him. Even after so many years, he is there, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigours, and he keeps bowling. He is a great team man. I must compliment that."

Mhambrey, who joined the support staff in 2021, also opened up on Mohammed Shami not getting a chance in the home World Cup so far. "Honestly, it's never an easy decision. But I think we had a clear chat with him (Shami), whenever we select a squad, the messages from us are very clear. We pick a squad which feel is best for that wicket. Sometimes, you will miss out. Someone like him will miss out, someone like Ash will miss out, that's a communication that we have with him. That's very clear. It's a difficult decision with the quality that he brings to the team with the new ball, at the death. No doubt, it's a difficult decision but you have to take that call. You only have 11 on the field," he added.

Rohit Sharma-led India are at the top in the points table with three straight wins.

