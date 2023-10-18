Rohit has adopted the most aggressive approach among all captains in ODI World Cup 2023, says Irfan

Rohit Sharma-led India have been in top form in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition at home. After three games, the Men in Blue have equal number of wins and are at the top in the points table. So far, India have beaten the likes of Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan and will now face Bangladesh in match 17 of the ten-team tournament at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (Oct 19). Ahead of the India-Bangladesh tie, former Indian all-rounder has lavished huge praise on Rohit. Irfan feels Rohit has been the most aggressive approach among all captains in the competition.

Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan opined on Rohit defending in the net session, in Pune, something he hasn't done in the matches so far. To this, he said, "This is a backfoot punch for four. It is his timing. He is in very good form. The way he is leaving deliveries, it means he is not just coming and playing carelessly in the nets, and just playing the big shots." He further opined, "He is going with full confidence into the practice but is still respecting the balls that need to be respected, but Rohit Sharma has adopted the most aggressive approach among all captains in this World Cup, which is not easy."

Irfan added, "We won't get tired of praising him because he deserves praise considering the responsibility he has shouldered. He is playing shots extremely easily. You might see defensive as well as big shots in practice, but he will keep his attacking approach in the match. All batters and bowlers you saw in practice, they were looking in great control when they were practicing and I was seeing them on the ground as well. They were relaxed and played foot volleyball for half an hour before the Pakistan match."

Rohit has been in top form both as captain and player in the home ODI World Cup. He has made some good bowling changes, been at-par with his team combination and has scored 217 runs in three outings -- including a hundred and a fifty. After falling for a duck in India's tournament-opener, versus Australia, he has played aggressively from the word go versus the Afghans and arch-rivals Pakistan to set the tone for the team.

Rohit-led India will now face the Bangla Tigers on Thursday (Oct 19) in Pune and hope to make it four wins on the trot.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE