ODI World Cup: Lucky to get Kohli out 5 times, he is the best batter, says Shakib ahead of Ind vs Ban tie

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has lauded former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Shakib feels he is lucky to have dismissed Kohli on five instances and reckoned he is the best batter in the modern era. Both India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in match 17 of the ODI World Cup at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (Oct 19). It is to be noted that Shakib has dismissed Kohli six times in international cricket, with five of them coming in ODIs.

Speaking on Star Sports, Shakib said, "He’s a special batsman, probably the best batsman in the modern era. I think I’m lucky to get him out 5 times. Of course, it will give me great pleasure, taking his wicket."

Kohli, on the other hand, also heaped praise on Shakib. The right-hander feels the Bangladesh all-rounder has the skills to dictate terms to the best batters in the world. In this regard, the 34-year-old stated, "Over the years, I’ve played a lot against him. He’s got amazing control. He’s a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical. You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren't able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out."

So far, Kohli has been in good form in the ten-team tournament in India. He has 156 runs -- along with fifties -- in three games whereas the Bangladesh captain Shakib has accounted for five scalps in equal number of games. It will be interesting to see who wins the battle between the two veteran stars. The two stars didn't face off when Bangladesh edged past India, by six runs, in the Asia Cup 2023 edition -- eventually won by India -- as Kohli was rested for the Super Four tie.

India will host Bangladesh in match 17 of the CWC 2023 edition in Pune. Rohit Sharma-led India are at the top with three successive wins whereas the Bangla Tigers are languishing at the seventh position with a solitary win from three games.

