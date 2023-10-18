'We weren't...': SA coach Rob Walter after shock defeat to Netherlands in ODI World Cup 2023

South Africa lost to the Netherlands by 38 runs in match 15 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Tuesday (Oct 17) in Dharamshala. Opting to bowl first in a rain-curtailed 43-over contest, Temba Bavuma-led Proteas had the Dutch reeling at 140 for 7 before Scott Edwards slammed an impressive 78 not out and got vital runs for his side in the last few overs as Netherlands posted a healthy 245 for 8. In reply, SA were tottering at 44 for 4 before being dismissed for 207 in 42.5 overs to shockingly lose the game.

After the match, Walter said in the post-match press conference, "I guess that's why we love sport. Four days ago, we played outstandingly well, and then today, not well. So yeah, you can pick apart results like that. Just ultimately, we weren't good enough, specifically at the back end of the innings. And then at the start with the bat, and we put us on the back foot."

He further opined, "As I said before the World Cup started, I don't think there are any weak teams in this tournament. And if you're not switched on and you don't win the key moments in the game, you find yourself on the wrong side of the result. We learned that today."

“Look, I mean, obviously we'll sit and do a proper dissection of the game, but for me, it's really what do you take from this game that makes you better next game? And that's ultimately the question we ask ourselves after every game,” Walter added.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will like to get past this game in a flash. The Proteas remain at the third spot with two wins from three encounters. They will now gear up to face England in their next outing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (Oct 21). It will be interesting to see how the Proteas respond after this loss.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE