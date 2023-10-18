Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Netherlands after impressive win over South Africa in CWC '23

Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs in match 15 of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Tuesday (Oct 17). Locking horns at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, the Dutch rode on captain Scott Edwards' 69-ball 78 not out to post a challenging 245 for 8 in a 43-over contest. In reply, South Africa were always on the back foot. They were reduced to 44 for 4 and got bundled out for 207 in 42.5 overs to lose by 38 runs (DLS method) in what is certainly one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Among the Dutch bowlers, the likes of Logan van Beek (3 for 60), Paul van Meekeren (2 for 40), Roelof van der Merwe (2 for 34) and Bas de Leede (2 for 36) to dismantle the Proteas batting line-up and help their side to a famous win; their first-ever in World Cup history. Since then, many former cricketers and experts of the game have lauded the Dutch side for their emphatic performance. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also joined the bandwagon and shared a heartfelt post on X, formerly Twitter, for Edwards & Co.

Tendulkar wrote, "This World Cup is throwing up interesting results! Was nice to see the Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards lead from the front with a fighting knock after they were 140/7 at one stage. What pleased me the most about them in the field was how they put the SA batters under pressure by not giving easy singles. A win and a night to remember for them!"

Was nice to see the Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards lead from the front with a fighting knock after they were 140/7 at one stage.



At the post-match presentation, Edwards said, "Extremely proud. We came in with high expectations. We had very good players. Happy to get the first win out of the way. Hopefully, few more wins. We do a fair bit of research. We come up with a few matchups. Some days it works and some days it doesn't. We were in decent positions in the first few games but then fell away. I am sure there will be plenty of fans staying up and watching this. Extremely happy with the win."

Netherlands, with two points, will now face Sri Lanka in match 19 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday morning (Oct 21).

