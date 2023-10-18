ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands' Logan van Beek bowls a RIPPER to send back David Miller - WATCH
Batting on 43 with the target still 100 runs away, Miller got a ripper of a ball from van Beek, off which the batter swung a bit too early and wildly, resulting in his stumps being rattled.
Netherlands pacer Logan van Beek was the star of the night for his team as the Dutch defended a modest 245 to upset red-hot South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023 match on October 17 in Dharamsala. The bowler took three wickets in total, including the much-needed wicket of David Miller who was the last hope for the Proteas after losing five wickets for 89.
Batting on 43 with the target still 100 runs away, Miller got a ripper of a ball from van Beek off which the batter swung a bit too early and wildly, resulting in his stumps being rattled. Have a look at the video here:
Once Miller got out as the seventh wicket of the innings, it was a matter of time before the upset took place. The 38-run win for the Netherlands is their first in the ODI World Cup since March 2007 when they got the better of Scotland while South Africa scrambled to their first defeat in the ongoing edition.
Tasked to chase 246 runs in 43 overs in a rain-curtailed match after showers in the initial hours, South Africa’s batting order failed to deliver as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 207.
Having started the chase, South Africa lost four wickets in the first 12 overs and were reduced to 44/4 with top batters Temba Bavuma (16), Quinton de Kock (20), Rassie van der Dussen (4) and Aiden Markram (1) failing to deliver. The Dutch continued their lethal touch with the ball as Logan van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe were the architects-in-chief of South Africa’s downfall.
Earlier, the Orange Army recovered from 82/5 to post 245/8, as skipper Scott Edwards (78) was helped by the tail-enders. Roelof van der Merwe (29), Aryan Dutt (23), and Teja Nidamanuru (20) played crucial hands after the top order collapsed. Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada all ended with two wickets each for South Africa.
