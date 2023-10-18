Netherlands pacer Logan van Beek was the star of the night for his team as the Dutch defended a modest 245 to upset red-hot South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023 match on October 17 in Dharamsala. The bowler took three wickets in total, including the much-needed wicket of David Miller who was the last hope for the Proteas after losing five wickets for 89.

Batting on 43 with the target still 100 runs away, Miller got a ripper of a ball from van Beek off which the batter swung a bit too early and wildly, resulting in his stumps being rattled. Have a look at the video here:

Once Miller got out as the seventh wicket of the innings, it was a matter of time before the upset took place. The 38-run win for the Netherlands is their first in the ODI World Cup since March 2007 when they got the better of Scotland while South Africa scrambled to their first defeat in the ongoing edition.