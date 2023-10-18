World Cup 2023: 'Even India's C team can beat them', Former Indian cricketer claps back at Pakistan

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has hit back at Mickey Arthur after the latter made some audacious claims, despite being humbled by the men-in-blue in the World Cup encounter.

After the loss, Arthur, Pakistan's men's cricket team technical director admitted that he is still looking forward to taking on the tournament hosts in the summit clash.

“Mickey Arthur said we’ll meet in the final. I don’t think Pakistan can ever beat India in an ICC trophy or in any other event considering the team they have. Even our C team can beat Pakistan’s main XI. Make an IPL XI of players who are not playing, even they can defeat the Pakistan team,” said Sreesanth.

“Pakistan cannot even dream of playing in such a big stadium. We gave them a chance, but if you play like that, you won’t get such chances again,” Sreesanth added.

Arthur's controversial remarks

Ever since suffering the loss against India, Arthur has issued a slew of excuses to hide the dismal performance of the Pakistan team. He said the World Cup in India felt more like a BCCI event than an ICC event.

"It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) event," said Arthur.

Arthur also accused the Narendra Modi Stadium's public address system organisers of favouring India by refusing to play "Dil Dil Pakistan", the nation's unofficial anthem.

"I didn't hear 'Dil Dil Pakistan' ('My heart is Pakistan') coming through too often tonight. So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse."

India belted Pakistan by seven wickets in the match after the bowers, led by Jaspiit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav outfoxed the opposition batters. In the end, India maintained their perfect World Cup record against the arch-rivals, extending it to eight wins in as many games.

