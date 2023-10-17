World Cup 2023: ICC responds to Mickey Arthur's controversial 'BCCI event' remarks

ICC, the governing body for cricket globally has responded to Pakistan men's cricket team director Mickey Arthur's controversial statements in the aftermath of the loss against arch-rivals India.

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay commenting on the matter, shrugged off Arthur's statement as mere criticism that every World Cup edition faces.

"Every event that we have, there's always criticisms from various quarters," Barclay was quoted as saying by AFP on the sidelines of the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai.

"Things that perhaps we'll take away and try to work on, try to do better…so this event's only [at] the start. Let's see how the whole thing plays out and we'll go away and we'll review what could change, what we can do better, how we can improve World Cups and the general offering around cricket," he added.

"We will just take it as it plays out, get to the end of the event. I'm satisfied that it will still be an outstanding World Cup."

What did Arthur say?

Fresh after the loss against India, Arthur said the blur of blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad felt like playing at a BCCI event, instead of an ICC event.

"It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) event," said Arthur.

Arthur accused the stadium's public address system organisers of favouring India by refusing to play "Dil Dil Pakistan", the nation's unofficial anthem.

"I didn't hear 'Dil Dil Pakistan' ('My heart is Pakistan') coming through too often tonight. So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse."

Arthur, however, signed off by admitting that Pakistan's 'timid' playing style was perhaps the reason for the side's downfall.

"I thought we were a little bit timid. I did think we could probably have taken on the Indian spinners just a little bit more," said Arthur.

"I think we've got to realise that there are two ways to always skin a cat. And we've had success by taking it deep and then cashing in at the back end but we couldn't do that."

Pakistan were completely outplayed by India in the match with the latter retaining an envious 8-0 win record in World Cup encounters.

(With inputs from agencies)