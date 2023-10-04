CWC 2023: England skipper Jos Buttler plays down champions tag, says 'we're not trying to defend anything'

England skipper Jos Buttler has played down the champion's tag as his side enters the ODI World Cup in India. Buttler, who will lead England in ODI World Cup will see his team face New Zealand in the curtain-raiser clash on Thursday (Oct 5). According to him, his side is not trying to defend anything despite entering the tournament with the champion's tag. The ODI World Cup will kick start on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with England and New Zealand playing in a repeat of the 2019 edition’s final.

Buttler plays down champion's tag

"We're not trying to defend anything. We're trying to go there and win a World Cup. We're in exactly the same position as every other team,” Buttler said on the eve of the tournament.

"I have said lots of times, I don't see us as defending champions.”

Buttler’s England has been in fine form recently where they beat New Zealand 3-1 in the ODI series and will have momentum on their side. Buttler could become the second captain to win the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup after India’s MS Dhoni, with the Indian star completing the set in 2011.

On the horizon, England could also become the third team to defend the ODI World Cup after West Indies and Australia. They are in fine form ahead of the World Cup opener but will sweat on the fitness of star man Ben Stokes. The returning star is not 100 percent going into the match, with the final call to be taken on match day. England’s warm-up matches saw them draw a blank against India after rain played spoilsport while the Bangladesh contest saw them win by four wickets on the DLS method.

In the opposition, Kane Williamson will be a big miss for New Zealand who won’t play the opening clash while Tim Southee will also miss out. New Zealand will eye for revenge on multiple fronts having lost the final in the 2019 edition in an excruciating manner. The curtain-raiser clash will start at 2:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 1:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This will be the 11th meeting between the sides at the ODI World Cup, with both England and New Zealand winning five matches each.

