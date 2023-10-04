CWC '23: From Sourav Ganguly to Md Azharuddin! Indian captains with most sixes in an ODI World Cup
Here is a look at a list of Indian captains with most sixes in an ODI World Cup ahead of the 2023 edition, which kicks off in India on October 5 (Thursday) -
1) Sourav Ganguly
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly tops the list. Ganguly smashed as many as 15 sixes in the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa. He ended with 465 runs in 11 games with India ending as runners-up, losing to Australia by 125 runs in the final.
2) Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev comes second in the list. Kapil hit in excess of 7 sixes in the 1983 World Cup for India. Under him, India beat the two-time defending champions West Indies at Lord's to win their maiden ODI WC title.
3) MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, occupies the third spot as he smashed 6 sixes in India's run in the 2015 edition. The then defending champions India lost the semi-finals to Australia by 95 runs in Sydney.
4) Kapil Dev
Kapil once again features in the list, holding the fourth spot. The former captain hit 4 sixes in the 1987 World Cup.
5) MS Dhoni
Dhoni occupies the fifth spot as well for his 3 maximums in the 2011 edition of the 50-over World Cup. Back then, Dhoni-led India won the title after beating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.
6) Md Azharuddin
Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin is at the sixth spot. He hit 2 sixes in the 1999 ODI World Cup.