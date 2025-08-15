/Cristiano Ronaldo coming to India? FC Goa drawn with Al Nassr in ACL 2 group stage

Indian Super League club FC Goa was on Friday (August 15) drawn with global superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2, the continent's second tier club competition that starts on September 16. Led by Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Portugal, Al Nassr did not make it to AFC Champions League Elite for failing to finish in the top two in the Saudi Pro League. They are now grouped in ACL 2 Group D, together with FC Goa, Iraq's Al Zawraa SC and Tajikistan's FC Istiklol.

The tournament draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday. FC Goa are the winners of Super Cup 2025 and ISL 2024-25 semifinalists. Al Zawra'a SC are Iraq Stars League 2024-25 runners-up, and FC Istiklol are the Tajikistan Higher League 2024 champions. The tournament will be played in home and away format. However, it's hard to say at this point whether Ronaldo will be playing in India in FC Goa's home match.

In 2023, Mumbai City FC was grouped together with Neymar Junior's Al Hilal, which is also from Saudi Arabia, but the Brazilian icon did not feature in his club's away game against DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as he got injured prior to the match. Mumbai City FC conceded 0-6 in that game on November 6, 2023.

India was assured a group stage position in the AFC Champions League (ACL) at that point in time, then the continent's premier club competition, but the nation no longer receives a group stage slot in the rebranded ACL Elite. It receives a direct spot plus a play-off spot in the ACL 2 now.

FC Goa clinched group stage qualification after they defeated Oman's Al Seeb Club 2-1 in the play-off game in Margao on Wednesday. They will be playing continental football for the second time, having represented India in the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL), subsequently the continent's premier tier club competition. While that, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Winners of ISL 2024-25 Shield, were placed in Group C with Sepahan SC of Iran, Al Hussein SC of Jordan and Ahal FC of Turkmenistan.

Sepahan SC are the runners-up of the Persian Gulf Pro League 2024-25, Al Hussein SC are the champions of the Jordanian Pro League 2024-25, and Ahal FC are the runners-up of the Ýokary Liga 2024. This will be Mohun Bagan SG's eighth appearance in Asia's second-tier club competition earlier called AFC Cup.

Thirty-two teams, 16 each in the West and the East Zone, have been divided into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16. The group phase will continue from September 16 to December 24. The Round of 16 will be played between February 10-19, 2026. Quarter-finals and semi-finals are scheduled on March 3-12 and April 7-15, and the final will be played on May 16, 2026.

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage Draw Result:

Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)

Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)

Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)

Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)

Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)

Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)

Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)