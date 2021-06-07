Cricket: Yuvraj Singh reveals why India will have 'slight disadvantage' in WTC Final vs New Zealand

Yuvraj Singh has said that the impending World Test Championship final between Team India and New Zealand ought to have been a three-match affair. Team India will face New Zealand in the much-anticipated last of the ICC WTC which starts on June 18 in Southampton. The Indian squad has arrived in the United Kingdom on June 3 and is isolating prior to hitting the nets.

As per Yuvraj, a one-off Test puts India at a 'slight disadvantage' since New Zealand is as of now playing in England.

Before Yuvraj, Kapil Dev and current Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had additionally opined for the World Test Championship final to be a best-of-three experience.

Addressing Sports Tak, Yuvraj Singh clarified his perspectives and said: “I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England.“There are 8-10 practice sessions but there’s no substitute for match practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge.”

Team India will confront New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton on June 18. New Zealand, then again, is taking on England in the first of the two Tests at Lord's.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Yuvraj Singh echoes Ravi Shastri's stand, says WTC final should have been three-match series

In spite of the conspicuous disservice, Yuvraj Singh attested that Team India have a more strong batting line-up in contrast with New Zealand.

“I do believe India is very strong because lately, we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par.”

As indicated by Yuvraj Singh, Team India's openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should adjust to the Dukes' ball since they will play their first Test in England as openers. He said:

ALSO READ: Cricket: ‘Have few problems with Ashwin being called an all-time great’ – Sanjay Manjrekar disagrees with Ian Chappell

“Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost seven hundreds, four hundreds as an opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever. They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly.“In England, it’s important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful.”

Yuvraj Singh additionally backed Shubman Gill to do well in England. Shubman Gill made an amazing Test debut in Australia, however battled at home against England. He said:

“Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced but he should feel confident about his success in Australia. So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere else in the world.”

After the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, India will take on England in a five-match Test series, beginning from August 4 in Nottingham.