Cricket: Yuvraj Singh echoes Ravi Shastri's stand, says WTC final should have been three-match series

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has echoed Ravi Shastri’s comments that the final of the World Test Championship should have been a three-match affair rather than being a one-off Test to decide the winner in the longest format of the game. India take on New Zealand in the summit clash of WTC in Southampton, starting from June 18.

Further highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of the Indian team, Yuvraj said the openers will have to step up to the challenges of playing in English conditions against the Dukes ball.

"Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost 7 hundreds, 4 hundreds as opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever," Yuvraj told Sports Tak.

"They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly. In England, it's important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful.

"On the other hand, Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced but he should feel confident about his success in Australia. So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere else in the world."

Meanwhile, India are currently undergoing quarantine in Southampton while New Zealand lock horns with England in a two-Test series. Yuvraj opined that India will have a slight disadvantage going into the WTC side as New Zealand are already playing Test cricket against England.

"I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England.

"There are 8-10 practice sessions but there's no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge," Yuvraj added.