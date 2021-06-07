Cricket: 'We would've had a cracking finish had it not been for lost day' - Kane Williamson on 1st Test vs England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has said that their first Test against England at Lord's would have had a cracking finish had a whole day's play not been lost because of severe climate. The rain had played a spoilsport on Day 2 and the day was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Kane Willamson attempted to make the game fascinating with a wearing assertion, however, Dominic Sibley's battling thump guaranteed the hosts rescued an agreeable draw. Pursuing 272 runs for a success, England finished at 170/3, with Sibley unbeaten on 60 from 207 deliveries.

Talking towards the end of the game, Kane Williamson said he was content with how his side had performed, particularly debutant Devon Conway and pacer Tim Southee.

"Obviously we had a little bit of work to do before the declaration," Kane Williamson said.

"The guys came out and hit hard and the weather forced the declaration a little bit. The wicket was deteriorating and had it not been for that lost day, we would've had a cracking finish" - he added.

Devon Conway scored a stupendous double hundred on debut, while Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson demonstrated hard to contain with the new ball and consolidated for 10 wickets in the match.

"Scoring was reasonably slow throughout the day, and all in all, with only four days, some fantastic cricket was played. Incredibly special performance from Conway. A special player, he's come into the side and shown his class. He played within himself, he's a brilliant player and it is an incredible feat" - he said.

"Incredible contribution from Tim Southee as well. He led the attack brilliantly and the guys around him contributed as well. Both teams could have done with an additional day and pushed their case further. Boult is here and he should be bowling pretty soon" - he concluded.