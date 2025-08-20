/Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma disappear from latest ICC Rankings for THIS reason; Shubman Gill tops the chart

India’s star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are no longer part of the ICC’s latest ODI batters’ rankings as they suffered a major blow in the latest announcement made on Wednesday (Aug 20). Virat and Rohit, who played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 title win in March, will no longer be part of the ODI rankings until they again play for the Men in Blue. On the other hand, Shubman Gill leads the chart as he maintains his top spot in the ICC ODI batters’ rankings.

ICC Rankings Photograph: (Screengrab)

Why Rohit, Virat disappeared from ICC ODI batters ranking?

Unconfirmed at the time of writing, the ICC has removed both Virat and Rohit from the ODI rankings as they haven’t played in the current qualifying cycle. However, that said, they have played for India in the Champions Trophy in March, after which they haven’t played any international cricket. Few reports have suggested that there is a glitch in ICC software, as both Virat and Rohit were part of the ICC rankings last week.

According to last week’s rankings, Rohit was second on the list while Virat occupied fourth spot with 736 ranking points. However, they are no longer part of the rankings in the ODI set-up despite not announcing their retirements.

Gill leads the chart

As things stand, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill is top of the ICC ODI rankings with 784 ranking points. He is followed by Babar Azam in the second spot with 739 ranking points. India’s only other representative in the top 10 is Shreyas Iyer, another member of the Champions Trophy-winning squad. Iyer is sitting sixth in the ranking with 704 points.