ICC rankings: Jadeja sits atop in Test all-rounder, Abhishek Sharma is top T20I batter

Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant unbeaten 107 at Old Trafford has propelled him back to the top of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. The Indian all-rounder reached 422 rating points, extending his lead by 13 points as announced by the ICC on Wednesday (Jul 30). Jadeja played a crucial role in helping India to register a draw, giving them a chance to level the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which India trail by 1-2. Meanwhile, England Test captain Ben Stokes, after scoring a century and picking a fifer in the Manchester Test, climbed three positions. Stokes now sits two positions below Jadeja with 301 rating points.

The English Talisman has made significant progress in the rankings, climbing eight positions to reach 34th place in batting and moving up three spots to rank 42nd in bowling. Veteran batter Joe Root, who recently surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the second-leading run-scorer in Test cricket, has also extended his lead in the batting rankings (904) after scoring 150 runs during the fourth Test. He now leads second-placed Kane Williamson by 37 rating points.

In the T20I international batting rankings, Indian southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma has dethroned his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening partner to claim the top position. Notably, Head missed the recently-concluded T20I series between the West Indies and Australia, which the visitors won by a 5-0. Abhishek now has 829 rating points, which is also his career-best rating.