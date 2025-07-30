Who has bowled most dot balls in T20s? The answer will surprise you

T20 cricket is all about power hitting, scoring boundaries and getting as many runs as possible in as few balls. West Indies batters are renowned for their sheer power, with players like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, and many others leading the charge. In all the T20 leagues played around the globe, West Indies players are a treat to watch, thanks to their ability to change the game in no time.

In the batter-friendly world of T20 cricket, few bowlers have still managed to deliver dot balls consistently. But here’s the surprise: the leader of the pack isn’t Jasprit Bumrah, despite his ability to bowl tight overs and toe-crushing yorkers. Well, the record belongs to West Indies great and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) off-spinner Sunil Narine, who has bowled an impressive 5,421 dot balls out of 12,358 total balls; that's almost 44 per cent.

Out of his total deliveries, 4,902 were nudged for singles, 789 turned into doubles and 32 went for triples. He conceded 784 boundaries and 447 balls were directly sent beyond the boundary ropes. Narine kept a tight economy of 6.18 and has picked up 575 wickets so far, striking once every 22 balls. Narine has been vital for KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL), picking up 192 wickets, making him the leading wicket-taker for KKR and third overall in IPL history.

Narine loves bowling maiden overs