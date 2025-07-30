/5 players with most Test runs in England: No Indian makes the cut

Test cricket is the purest and oldest format of the game, where your skill, determination, and patience are tested every minute, every ball, every session, and each day. One must remain vigilant at all times and keep their eyes firmly on the ball with full concentration. Additionally, scoring in England poses different challenges, such as overcast conditions, rain showers, the lateral movement of the ball and varied pitch behaviour. Despite these difficulties, here are five batters who have scored the most runs against England in Test cricket.

1. Don Bradman

Former Aussie legend Don Bradman leads the tally with 2,674 runs in 19 Tests at an astonishing average of 102.84, with 11 centuries. His highest score was 334 against England at Leeds.

2. Allan Border

Allan Border amassed 2,082 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 65.06, hitting five centuries. He was a key figure in Australia’s batting lineup during the 1980s and early 1990s. Under his captaincy, Australia won its first ICC title at the 1987 World Cup, where they defeated England by seven runs in the summit clash.

3. Viv Richards

West Indies' legendary batter Viv Richards piled up 2,057 runs in 24 Tests, including five centuries and 12 half-centuries. Richards was a fearless and powerful player who showed the dominance of West Indies cricket in the 1970s and 80s. Notably, he was named 'Player of the Match' in the 1979 Prudential World Cup final for scoring an unbeaten 138 runs off 157 balls.

4. Steven Smith

Australian stalwart Steven Smith has scored 2,000 runs in 19 Tests and is the only active player on this list. In 36 innings so far, he has never been dismissed for a duck. Additionally, he holds the record for the most runs scored by an overseas batter at Lord's (604 runs in six outings).

5. Garry Sobers

Former West Indies all-rounder Garry Sobers piled up 1,820 runs in 21 Tests with five centuries. Sobers was equally effective with the ball, picking 102 Test wickets against England. Interestingly, Sobers became the first batsman ever to hit six sixes in a single over of six consecutive balls in first-class cricket (1986).