/IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah to skip Oval Test after advice from BCCI's medical team - Report

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is all set to miss the final Test against England starting on Thursday (July 31) after the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) medical team advised. According to a media report, Bumrah won’t be in contention for The Oval Test with Akash Deep set to return after spending time on the bench due to a groin issue. Bumrah had earlier missed the Edgbaston Test as part of the workload management program.

Bumrah to miss Oval Test?

According to a reliable cricket website, Espncricinfo, Bumrah won’t be part of the Indian team for the final Test. Considering India will have some important series and tournaments to play in the coming months, the BCCI and its medical team are not risking Bumrah’s availability. He missed out on the Indian team’s Champions Trophy triumph in the UAE earlier in the year, having sustained a back issue during the Sydney Test.

On the other hand, Akash Deep will return to the side having sat out of the Old Trafford Test due to a groin issue. He is likely to take Bumrah’s place in the Playing XI, while Shardul Thakur is also expected to make way for Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep could be handed his debut cap in the Oval Test, considering India need bowling depth. In the batting unit, Sai Sudharsan could be shown faith again, but few reports have suggested that Abhimanyu Easwaran could be handed a debut as well, with Team India struggling for a genuine batter at No.3.

India eye parity in series

Trailing 1-2 in the series, India are in a must-win territory ahead of the final contest of the series. India managed to escape Manchester with a draw, but another similar result will see England clinch the series. The Indian team will heavily rely on the services of Shubman Gill and Co., while they will miss Rishabh Pant, who has already been ruled out of The Oval Test. In 15 matches at the venue, the visitors have won only two matches, while seven other matches have ended in draws.