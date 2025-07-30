/IND vs ENG: Oval curator's double standards exposed, old picture goes viral after altercation with Gambhir

It was an entertaining day on Tuesday (July 29), just 48 hours before the start of the fifth and final Test match between India and England, after head coach Gautam Gambhir got into an altercation with The Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis. In a video going viral, Gambhir was seen in a heated argument with Fortis over the use of the practice pitch, with the latter stating he will have to report the incident. However, now an old picture of Fortis with McCullum on the picture is going viral, exposing the curator’s double standards.

Fortus's old pic goes viral

After the heated argument on Tuesday, it was reported that Fortis threatened to report Gambhir for coming in contact with the pitch, which is to be used for the final Test starting on Thursday. However, in an old picture from 2023, curator Fortis is seen standing on a pitch with Brendon McCullum during the Ashes contest. This has prompted backlash from Indian fans who questioned Fortis’s double standards for different coaches.

What was the Gambhir-Fortis incident?

On Tuesday, out for practice, Gambhir was seen exchanging words with Fortis and later pointing out a finger as he lost his cool. He was not pleased with the curator’s reaction while repeatedly speaking and pointing another finger at the pitch.

While WION could not verify the reason for the spat, it is reported that Gambhir was not happy with the pitch curator’s reaction when he approached the pitch set to be used for Thursday’s contest.

"You don't tell us what to do," Gambhir can be heard reiterating multiple times. "You can't tell any of us what to do. You are just a ground staff," he added.

In the video, Gambhir was initially spotted walking away from Fortis, but he still continued to raise his point while Fortis was taken away by India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.