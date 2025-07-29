When Gautam Gambhir became India's head coach after Rahul Dravid stood down post India's 2024 T20 World Cup win, he brought his own support staff. Gambhir's staff included Abhishek Nayar, Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate as his assistant coaches. All of these players had previously played or worked with Gambhir at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Among them, Nayar is already no longer a part of the set-up and now the same fate could be meted out to rest of the assistant coaches as well.

The reports of BCCI mulling to part ways with rest of the supporting staff comes amid ongoing India vs England Test series in which India are trailing 1-2 after four matches. India, however, do have a chance to draw the series in the last Test at the Oval which begins on July 31. The potential decision comes amid India's poor performance in Test series under Gambhir and his support staff. India have only won against Bangladesh at home under Gambhir but lost to New Zealand 0-3 before losing the away Test series against Australia as well.

The current series against England have also raised questions about tactical calls made especially leaving wrist spinner Kuldeep out. “The coaches always talk of balance but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences,” a source was quoted saying by news outlet Telegraph India.