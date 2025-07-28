/'Be open to tough questions," says ex-India batter to head coach Gambhir after Manchester draw

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar thinks that India head coach Gautam Gambhir needs to be open to 'tough questions'. The comments came on the back of Gambhir's answers at the press conference after India drew Manchester Test against England. Manjrekar also believes that Gambhir made some wrong tactical decision and selections calls in Manchester Test and the draw, for which India batted 143 over in their second innings, is because of the players. Gambhir was particularly fiery at the press conference when asked about Gill's skills.

Also Read - Fan asked to cover Pakistan shirt at India vs England Manchester Test

"There was never any doubt about Shubman Gill's talent. If someone had doubts, they probably don't understand cricket. Some players take time to settle in international cricket," Gambhir had said.

"I feel India has done well despite some of his (Gambhir) tactical decisions. Let's not forget: India lost 3-0 at home (to) New Zealand, lost comfortably to Australia (away). The fight we've seen in this team? That's down to the players. Because tactically, Gambhir hasn't always made things easier— especially with some of his selections," Manjrekar said about Gambhir's press conference as reported by news agency PTI.

"You can tell there are certain questions that get under his skin— especially when people question Gill as a young captain and batter. And honestly, those are valid doubts. Even people who deeply understand cricket wonder whether this was the right time to hand him that opportunity. I just hope we can all understand this better," Manjrekar said.

"It's not about 'you guys think’ and 'we think'— we're all part of the same industry and the same country. I'd just like to see him take a chill pill, relax a bit, and be open to tough questions. Whether that will happen, I'm not sure," the cricketer turned analyst added.