/Fan asked to cover Pakistan shirt at India vs England Manchester Test

In a never-heard-before incident, a fan wearing a Pakistan team jersey during the India vs England Manchester Test, was asked to cover the jersey by ground staff. The Lancashire cricket board, which falls under the England Cricket Board (ECB), is investigating the matter after the fan posted a video on social media about the same. As for the match, India went on to draw the Test after a mammoth 143-over batting effort and stayed alive the five-match series after walking into the Test 1-2 behind. They will now have a chance to draw the series in the final Test at the Oval which begins July 31.

Also Read - Rahul-Gill partnership laid foundation of Manchester draw for India and created history

As reported by cricket news outlet ESPNCricinfo, which cited Pakistani media, a fan named Farooq Nazar was wearing a Pakistan's traditional limited overs green jersey. In a video posted by him on the social media, he is seen to be approached by a ground security staff at the ground and asked to cover the shirt.

In the video, the Lancashire staff is reportedly heard saying, "I've been asked by control if you can cover that shirt up, please." This followed by another staff member heard saying the shirt "might be considered nationalistic." After being repeatedly asked to cover up the shirt, the Pak fan is being approached by a police officer eventually and take the conversation away from the stands. The fan, as per reports, chose to leave the stadium instead of covering up the shirt.