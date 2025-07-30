/India vs Pakistan, WCL: Major Indian sponsor withdraws, comments 'terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand'

The status of the Asia Cup 2025 could now be in limbo as fans and sponsors have continued to boycott the India vs Pakistan contest, and the latest warning came in the World Championship of Legends. On Wednesday (July 20), a major Indian sponsor in the ongoing WCL 2025 in England’s Birmingham pulled out after India were drawn against Pakistan in the semifinal clash. The sponsor released a statement stating, “terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.”

Major sponsor pulls out of WCL 2025

“We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. EaseMyTrip, we stand with India,” founder Nishant Pitti said in a statement.

“We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind,” added the statement.

With India and Pakistan paired up in the Asia Cup 2025, it has not received huge stardom with fans and sponsors ready to boycott the clash after the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam. Indian fans, former cricketers and politicians have called for a boycott of any ties with Pakistan.

Earlier in a league game of the WCL 2025 against Pakistan, former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan opted out after fan backlash. The match was consequently called off with players giving priority to national integrity.

If the backlash continues, the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on September 14 could be in limbo. On Monday, Indian politician and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, slammed the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) and called for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.