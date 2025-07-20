Massive blow to WCL as leading sponsor disassociates after India-Pakistan match called off

The India vs Pakistan veterans’ cricket match, scheduled for Sunday (Jul 21) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, is now cancelled after several Indian players, including former opener Shikhar Dhawan, withdrew their names from it citing the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. The decision came after the players, also including Harbhajan Singh and the Pathan brothers, faced criticism on social media for agreeing to play Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). However, the tournament, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan, suffered another massive blow after one of its leading sponsors decided against continuing despite a five-year sponsorship agreement with the WCL.

EaseMyTrip, WCL’s leading sponsor, stepped aside from honouring its commitment, citing its stance not to associate itself with any tournament or event that includes Pakistan cricketers.



Taking to their social media handle, EaseMyTrip posted, “Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) two years ago, our stance has always been clear—EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan.



“We proudly continue to support the India Champions and stand firmly by our team. However, as a matter of principle, we do not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan. This position was communicated unambiguously to the WCL team from the beginning.



“EaseMyTrip supports Team India, but will not engage in any match featuring Pakistan.



Let’s bring the cup home.



Bharat First. Always 🇮🇳.”

The WCL also posted a message on its social media handles, explaining that despite knowing what happened (on April 22) in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, all tourists from India and abroad, they decided to have Pakistan participate in the tournament.



"After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year, and seeing the recent India vs Pakistan volleyball match along with a few other fixtures between the two nations in different sports, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL, just to create some happy memories for people around the globe. But maybe in the process, we ended up hurting the feelings of many and stirring emotions."



“Hence, we have decided to call off the India-Pakistan match. We sincerely apologise again for hurting the sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans.”