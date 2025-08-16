/ICC Rankings: Here's a list of top five bowlers likely to participate in Asia Cup 2025 ft Wanindu Hasaranga

From Wanindu Hasaranga to Ravi Bishnoi, here's a look at the top five Asian bowlers in the latest ICC T20I standings before Asia Cup 2025.This list also includes Indian duo of Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.
India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is the top Asian bowler in the latest ICC T20I rankings and currently is at the fourth position in overall standings. So far, in 18 matches, he has 33 wickets at a bowling average of 14.57.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is currently at the sixth position in the latest ICC T20I standings. Hasaranga has played 79 matches in T20 Internationals and taken 131 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.98.
The rising spinner from India, Ravi Bishnoi, also features on this list. In 42 T20Is, Bishnoi has took 61 wickets at a bowling average of 19.4. He is at the seventh position in the latest ICC T20I standings.
Ravi Bishnoi can be a key player for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in UAE.
Afghanistan's wicket-taking machine, Rashid Khan, is considered as one of the best mystery spinners in the world. In the latest ICC T20I standings, Rashid sits at the eight spot.
So far, he has played 96 T20Is and bagged 161 wickets at a bowling average of 13.8. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
Arshdeep Singh, known for his deadly Yorkers, is currently at the ninth position in the ICC T20I rankings. Singh has represented India in 63 T20Is and took 99 wickets at a bowling average of 18.3,
Arshdeep needs only one more wicket in T20Is to join the elite club of bowlers with 100 wickets in T20Is.