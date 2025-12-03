/Rohit Sharma unveils India's 2026 T20 World Cup jersey, says 'pride remains the same'

India’s 2024 T20 World Cup captain Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma on Wednesday (Dec 3) unrelieved a new jersey as the nation prepares for the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil. India, defending champions having won the 2024 edition, will walk into the tournament as favourites as they look to stamp their authority and claim a third title. The latest jersey was unveiled during the inning break of India vs South Africa second ODI in Raipur, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia also present.

Rohit unveils new T20 jersey for India

“From cheering as a young fan to lifting trophies for the country, this game has given me memories for a lifetime. Now, as I step into a new chapter, the pride remains the same. This new Team India jersey reminds us that whether you’re in the stands or on the field, we all wear the same colours and believe in the same dream for India,” Rohit said while speaking on the unveiling of the new jersey.

The new jersey draws inspiration from the 1990s and the kit introduces contemporary pattern innovation with a retro twist, while retaining the legendary neckline from the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning jersey. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav for the tournament, who was handed the permanent T20I captaincy after Rohit Sharma retired from the format.

India, placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, will start their campaign against the USA on February 7 next year. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on Saturday (Feb 7) in Mumbai before facing Namibia in Delhi on Feb 12.