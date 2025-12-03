/IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Raipur: Will India make any change? Here’s the preview, predicted XIs and streaming details

The second ODI between India and South Africa will get underway on Wednesday (Dec 3) in Raipur. After a close win in the series opener in Ranchi, the hosts will aim to seal the One-Day series in another Day/Night match. While stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to hog the limelight, fans would be keen to know more about this crucial tie, including the predicted playing XIs, the weather conditions and what to expect from the South Africans. Check out the match preview of the second One-Dayer between India and South Africa in Raipur.

Match Preview

The Indian Team is unlikely to tinker with their winning combination that drew first blood in Ranchi by 17 runs. But even if they do, it would be a toss-up between two all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy. While Sundar was part of the playing XI in the series opener, an under-par show with both the bat and the ball, and also considering dew, he could make way for a seam-bowling all-rounder, Reddy. However, the unpredictability of the toss could force India to stick with the same side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will also aim to get runs under their belts, while Prasidh Krishna and Ravindra Jadeja would like to improve their numbers from the previous game.



For South Africa, Temba Bavuma would likely make his way back into the side, with opener Ryan Rickelton expected to sit out. In that case, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock would be the openers, with the Test and ODI skipper returning to his number three spot. Another expected change is the return of their premier spinner, Keshav Maharaj, who would replace Prenelan Subrayen.

Weather and streaming details –

The forecast in Raipur looks perfect for the second ODI. Expect a sunny day with clear skies and no rain showers. Temperatures will range from a pleasant 27°C during the day, cooling down to a comfortable 18°C by the evening.



As for the streaming details, the fans can enjoy the live coverage on both TV and online. While the Star Sports network would telecast it on TV, the JioHotstar mobile app and website will stream the match online. The game begins at 1:30 PM local time, with the toss taking place at 1 PM.



Predicted XIs of both teams –



India – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh

