IND vs SA: India's BEST pacer in Ranchi ODI reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India bowler Harshit Rana was impressive during the first ODI against South Africa on Sunday (Nov 30) but the bowler has been reprimanded for letting emotions overtake him. The bowler was handed a demerit point along with a deduction of 50 per cent of his match fees. This was Rana's first demerit point in last 24-month and will be added to his disciplinary record as well. Rana took 3/65 in the match including two wickets in his very first over during SA's chase, the best figures for India by a pacer during their 17-run win.

Why Rana has been punished?

Rana was found in breach of ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, Article 2.5 to be specific, which pertains to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The incident for which Rana was handed the punishment happened in the 22nd over when Rana gestured to the dressing room after dismissing South Africa's Dewald Brevis. The incident was seen a provocative by the match officials who thought it could have provoked a similar response from the batter. There was no formal hearing for the matter as Rana had accepted his mistake and the punishment as well.

What does demerit points do?