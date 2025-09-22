IND vs WI: Injured Rishabh Pant to miss Test series against West Indies, Dhruv Jurel likely to keep gloves - Report

India’s injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the upcoming home Test against the West Indies as he recovers from a foot injury. Pant, India’s first-choice keeper in the red-ball format, was injured during the Manchester Test in England in July and consequently missed the final Test at The Oval. Pant’s absence reportedly means India will have Dhruv Jurel as the first-choice keeper for the West Indies series, which starts on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Pant to miss West Indies series?

According to the prominent cricket website Espncricinfo, Pant won’t be available for the West Indies series despite starting his rehabilitation. Pant recently reported to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is undergoing his rehabilitation. However, the report suggests that Pant may not be match-fit for the series, which starts on Thursday (Oct 2) in Ahmedabad. In his absence, Jurel should make the Playing XI while N Jagadeesan could be in plans as a back-up option.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It is learned that Pant has been undergoing strength and conditioning and is awaiting further updates from the BCCI medical team before he can resume batting and keeping. There is no firm timeline drawn for his return. India are scheduled to play a white-ball series in Australia from October 19, after the West Indies series.

The squad for the West Indies series will be announced on Wednesday (Sep 24) as Ajit Agarkar and Co will take different factors into consideration. Pant’s reported absence could also mean KL Rahul could be used as a vice-captain and if not captain, in case Shubman Gill is not available owing to workload management.

Full West Indies tour of India schedule

1st Test: 2-6 October 2025, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: 10-14 October 2025, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi